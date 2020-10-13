Xfinity Communities Delivers Pre-Installed, High-Performance WiFi To Philadelphia Multifamily Property

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xfinity Communities today announced that it is providing residents at The Chestnut at University City in Philadelphia with high-performance connectivity via WiFi Ready, an offering where Xfinity WiFi gateways are preinstalled in residential units allowing for immediate wireless Internet access. With WiFi Ready, residents easily activate their network connection upon move-in through a smartphone, tablet or laptop without requiring additional equipment or technician visits. This contactless and simplified experience has proven especially useful in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 30-story, 405-unit residential building in the heart of the vibrant University City neighborhood in Philadelphia, The Chestnut offers luxury units and common areas. Residents enjoy living spaces featuring wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and the convenience of Xfinity Communities WiFi Ready high-performance Internet, supported by a pre-installed WiFi gateways. This removes a major pain point of the resident onboarding experience by offering near-instant access and up to Gig-speed connectivity that can power Comcast's wide array of entertainment solutions, smart home automation and voice service.

Additionally, community amenities like a rooftop pool, 24/7 concierge and onsite fitness center are accentuated by high-performance WiFi and entertainment services provided through Comcast Business in all common areas of the property.

"Our close proximity to the major hospitals and colleges such as the University of Pennsylvania, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Drexel University brings us into a competitive market that attracts students, professionals and families who all require high-performance Internet to work and study from home," said Kevin Urso, Development Manager, Exeter Property Group. "We opted to pre-install Xfinity Communities WiFi gateways as it not only streamlines the move-in process under normal circumstances, but greatly simplified our early move-ins during the pandemic by offering a contactless setup without the need to secure equipment or arrange for a technician visit."

According to the 2019 report, " The State of Smart Technology in the Multifamily Housing Industry ," high-speed Internet and WiFi are the technology amenities that provide residents with the most joy, providing the ability to connect in individual units and through a common area WiFi network. Additionally, property managers are able to easily power their office and business needs with the Xfinity Communities WiFi Ready solutions without the need to manage equipment or coordinate onsite technician visits.

The move-out process is just as simple for residents and managers, facilitated by a simple call to Comcast customer service to terminate service. The unit is then ready for the next resident to begin the activation process.

"The WiFi Ready solution provides The Chestnut with a competitive technology differentiator as it immediately offers residents the WiFi connection they need to power their digital lifestyles," said Tina Rodriguez, Senior Director, Xfinity Communities for the Freedom Region. "It elevates the move-in experience, brings high-performance connectivity throughout each resident's stay, and streamlines the responsibilities of the property management team, matching the sophistication and design of this extraordinary University City property."

About Xfinity Communities Xfinity Communities ™ provides multifamily properties and residents with a better network, better entertainment and better service. With one of the largest fiber networks in the country spanning more than 150,000 miles, a one-of-a-kind interactive TV experience with XFINITY X1, and dedicated property support, we provide an end-to-end service that translates to better living for more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units. Our Advanced Communities Network (ACN) - a fiber network solution that can provide gigabit speeds - helps attract new residents while giving existing residents what they want.

About Exeter Property GroupExeter Property Group, with nearly $20 billion in AUM, is among the largest real estate investment managers in the world, focused on acquiring, developing and managing logistics/industrial, office and multifamily properties across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Asia.

