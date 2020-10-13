Xfinity Communities Brings High-Performance WiFi To The Residences At The Promenade At Upper Dublin

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xfinity Communities today announced that The Residences at the Promenade in Dresher, Penn., has implemented its WiFi Ready solution to give residents simple, easy access to the Internet upon move-in. The WiFi Ready solution pre-installs Xfinity WiFi gateways so residents just need to select a service plan and activate their Internet connection without waiting for additional equipment or a technician visit. This contactless, streamlined experience is in particularly high demand given the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Residences at the Promenade, the newest ultra-luxury community in Dresher, offers amenities that make residents feel as if they are living at a vacation resort. Residents have access to a luxurious outdoor pool, two dog parks, a fitness center, game and media rooms and more, all within steps of a main-street-style retail neighborhood. Residents in the 402 units can also enjoy the latest in advanced Internet technology with Xfinity Communities WiFi Ready services. WiFi Ready provides up-to-Gig-speed connectivity, powering Internet access as well as Internet-enabled solutions, such as streaming entertainment, smart home automation and voice service.

"In designing our community, our goal was to offer the best in class services, amenities and technology at our residents' fingertips for the ultimate experience," said Michael Markman, President at BET Investments. "Our close partnership with Xfinity Communities along with their high-performance Internet solutions ensures that our residents will have great connectivity in their homes as simply as possible."

The Xfinity WiFi Ready pre-installed gateway removes a major pain point of resident onboarding and provides a contactless interaction without any need for the resident to secure equipment or arrange for a technician visit. This high-performance connectivity is a crucial amenity for multifamily owners and operators. In fact, the 2019 report, " The State of Smart Technology in the Multifamily Housing Industry ," revealed high-speed Internet and WiFi are the technology amenities that provide residents with the most joy, providing the ability to connect in individual units and through a common area WiFi network. Additionally, property managers no longer have to worry about equipment or coordinating onsite technician visits. And the move out process is just as simple for residents and managers, customers call to transfer or terminate their service and Xfinity Communities handles everything else. The unit is then ready for the next resident to begin the process.

"We live and work in these communities and are committed to providing residents and property managers with a streamlined technology experience that will simplify their lives," said Tina Rodriguez, Senior Director, Xfinity Communities, Freedom Region. "Xfinity Communities is working closely with BET Investments to ensure The Residences at the Promenade offers a high-performance Internet solution for all its residents' needs - education, work and entertainment."

About Xfinity Communities

Xfinity Communities ™ provides multifamily properties and residents with a better network, better entertainment and better service. With one of the largest fiber networks in the country spanning more than 150,000 miles, a one-of-a-kind interactive TV experience with XFINITY X1, and dedicated property support, we provide an end-to-end service that translates to better living for more than 189,000 properties and 14.7 million units. Our Advanced Communities Network (ACN) - a fiber network solution that can provide gigabit speeds - helps attract new residents while giving existing residents what they want.

About BET InvestmentsBET Investments owns, manages, develops and leases apartments and shopping centers throughout the United States. The company's portfolio includes more than 5 million square feet of commercial space and 4,000 apartments. With the opening of the Promenade at Upper Dublin and its completion of the Promenade at Granite Run, BET Investments has solidified its position as the most cutting edge mixed use developer in the Philadelphia suburbs.

