Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend On Common And Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - Get Report announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Corporation Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.

About Xerox

