Xeris Biopharma To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 10, 2021

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company's financial and operational results.

To pre-register for the conference call please use this link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9056/xeris-biopharma-third-quarter-2021-financial-results/

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. The Company recommends registering a minimum of ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conference call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at US: 1 929 458 6194, US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403, UK: 0204 525 0658, Canada: 1 226 828 7578, or all other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 508975

About Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS), is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. Xeris has two commercially available products, Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and Keveyis®, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a robust pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses and bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

