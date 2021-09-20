Xenocor Expands Board Of Directors To Accelerate Innovation & Launch

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor Inc., developers of the first single-use, fog-free, portable, HD Laparoscopic Imaging System today announce that Mark Foster will join other experienced healthcare executives as part of the Xenocor Board.

"There is incredible potential in this company. Not only does the technology of Xenoscope advance the bar for laparoscopic surgery, but it also makes minimally invasive surgery more accessible. Which is good for everyone. I see every reason for the successful introduction of the Xenocope into the US market and other markets around the world," said Mark Foster, CEO of Trice Medical and board member of Xenocor. "I look forward to working with this capable, insightful and motivated team."

About Mark FosterA versatile and visionary C-Suite executive who brings 20 years of general management and leadership experience from both venture-backed growth-stage organizations and world-class medical device companies, Mr. Foster will provide strategic council to augment current fundraising, production, commercialization and distribution efforts at Xenocor.

Mr. Foster is currently the CEO of Trice Medical a venture-backed company that has a portfolio of products for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic orthopedic procedures. In his tenure at Trice, he has acquired and integrated two companies, raised over 60M of debt/equity, expanded the employee base from 12 to 100 and drove significant increase in asset value.

He has held senior management positions focused on business development to include fund-raising, licensing, M&A, commercialization and supply chain initiatives at two large, public companies, Smith and Nephew and Boston Scientific.

"It is clear from Mark's many accomplishments and business acumen that he can see into the heart of a company, comprehend its potential and envision a successful road forward," said Evan Kelso, CEO of Xenocor. "His insights are invaluable and there is no doubt we will benefit from his expertise and passion in all facets of our business."

About the XenoscopeThe FDA cleared Xenoscope™, is a single-use, fog-free, High Definition (HD) laparoscopic imaging system, which can easily replace high cost, inflexible legacy technology to deliver advanced quality surgical care to any location worldwide. The Xenoscope provides both clinical and financial advantages that benefit surgeons, staff, healthcare facilities and most importantly, patients. It is well positioned to replace expensive, inflexible legacy technologies making laparoscopic surgery possible virtually anywhere.

About XenocorXenocor offers a suite of leading edge, fog-free, single-use endoscopes for minimally invasive surgical procedures. This technology emerged from the Center for Medical Innovation at the University of Utah. The current product offerings are FDA cleared, CE Marked and patent protected. Xenocor is a privately held corporation, based in Salt Lake City, UT. Learn more at: www.xenocor.com.

