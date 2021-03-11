Xencor To Present Preclinical Data From Four Preclinical XmAb® Bispecific Antibody And Cytokine Programs At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on three XmAb ® bispecific antibody programs and the IL-12-Fc cytokine program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. Abstracts for these poster presentations are now available on AACR's website.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract 1743, "IL12 heterodimeric Fc-fusions engineered for reduced potency exhibit strong anti-tumor activity and improved therapeutic index compared to native IL12 agents"Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Abstract: 1880, "PDL1-targeted CD28 costimulatory bispecific antibodies enhance T cell activation in solid tumors"Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

Abstract: 1860, "Bispecific claudin-6 x CD3 antibodies in a 2+1 format demonstrate selectivity and activity on human ovarian cancer cells"Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

Abstract: 1831, "Affinity tuned XmAb ® 2+1 GPC3 x CD3 bispecific antibodies demonstrate selective activity in liver cancer models"Session: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

These posters will be available to registrants of the AACR Annual Meeting at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 10. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

