Xencor To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Xencor, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare ConferencePresentation Available: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthconX ConferencePresentation Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST

Webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the live Evercore ISI presentation will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event. Both presentations will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 22 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb ® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

