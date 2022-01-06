Xencor To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a...

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Xencor, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference.

The on-demand recording will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. PT and will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 22 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb ® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

