Xebec To Announce Q3 2021 Results On November 11 And Host Investor Webinar

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, will announce its 2021 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021, before the market opens at 7:00 AM EST, followed by a webinar at 8:30 AM EST (5:30 AM PST).

Xebec invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our webinar where management will discuss Q3 2021 results followed by a Question and Answer period.

Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO will host the webinar alongside CFO, Stéphane Archambault and COO, Jim Vounassis.

Investor Webinar Registration and ReplayRegister here: https://app.livestorm.co/xebec-adsorption-inc/2021-q3-investor-webinar

A recording of the webinar can be accessed with the above link and supporting materials will be made available in the investor's section of the company's website at xebecinc.com/investors.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with seven manufacturing facilities, ten Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.