Xebec Expands U.S Manufacturing Capacity With Acquisition Of Tennessee Based Nortec

MONTREAL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce on April 30, 2021, it has closed the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Tennessee based Nortekbelair Corporation ("Nortec"). Nortec's principal, Mike Zarif, Ph.D, will remain with Nortec after the acquisition and continue his focus on R&D and product development within the company. With this acquisition, Xebec's manufacturing footprint will expand with an 18,500 sq. foot facility in Maryville, Tennessee, and will provide the company with key personnel to establish a "Center of Excellence" for its dehydration products comprised of compressed air dryers, renewable natural gas dryers, hydrogen dryers and support its Cleantech Service Network.

Total consideration payable by Xebec is approximately $8.5 million CAD through a combination of cash on hand, of which $2.6 million CAD was paid in cash on closing, and 735,838 common shares of Xebec at a price of $4.385 per common share were issued to the seller. The total consideration is subject to certain holdbacks, adjustments and time-based payments. Nortec had revenues of $4.5 million CAD for FY2020 and as with previous acquisitions, Xebec expects that Nortec's growth and profitability could be improved with product, sourcing and back-office synergies.

"After spending more than 30 years in the compressed air industry and founding Nortec more than a decade ago, I am excited to be embarking on this journey with Xebec. I believe that our manufacturing capabilities will be valuable as Xebec looks to grow its presence in the United States. I am also looking forward to playing a key technical role in helping the company establish a dedicated center to showcase its expertise as it looks to produce more products in the U.S.," stated Mike Zarif, Ph.D., President and CEO, Nortekbelair Corporation

"Nortec is a strategic acquisition for us because it will immediately increase our manufacturing capacity. Given the increasing importance of local sourcing and servicing, we are glad to have a manufacturing setup in the United States. Mike and the Nortec team have done an excellent job in growing the business and creating a foundation that will help us bring new products to the U.S market and increase the production of existing ones. I am thrilled that Mike has decided to be a part of the Xebec family and he will play an important role in supporting our future acquisitions," said Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

About NortecNortec was founded in 2008 based on three key pillars of performance: quality, perfection and innovation. Although the company was founded in 2008, Nortec's origins in the compressed air industry go back several decades. Nortec specializes in compressed air drying and industrial systems, and the company's systems are used in a broad spectrum of applications, ranging from small shops to major manufacturing plants.

Related links: https://nbdry.com https://www.xebecinc.com

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industry applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with five manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

