Xebec Announces Grant Of Deferred Share Units

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions is pleased to announce it has granted deferred share units (" DSUs") under the Corporation's Stock Incentive Compensation Plan.

A total of 66,232 DSUs were granted to directors of the board and a consultant of Xebec. The DSUs are payable in common shares of Xebec upon the holder ceasing to be a director or consultant of Xebec, as the case maybe. One quarter of the DSUs vested immediately upon grant of the DSUs and the rest will vest in stages until June 2021.

