XCMG To Take Part In Bauma China 2020 With The Largest Outdoor Exhibition

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) is set to join the 2020 bauma China with a full exhibition lineup of 120 construction equipment products, 65 sets of parts and components as well as demonstrations of the company's latest technologies.

The international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles will be hosted from November 24 to 27 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). XCMG will be at booth A.24-B.32 for outdoor exhibition and W3.100-W3.811 for indoor exhibition with a total exhibition area of 8,878 square meters (95,562 square feet). XCMG will also be livestreaming in English, Russian, Arabia, French and Chinese throughout http://live.global-ce.com/baumachina2020xcmg/.

As a leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer and among the top five enterprises in the global market, XCMG will introduce its new brand slogan of "Dream Up, Build Better" at the event.

The largest outdoor exhibitor will take center stage with the world's largest-scale integrated construction solution covering major sectors of hoisting, port, earthwork, mining, road and piling machineries; application of information technologies; as well as the unveiling of mining and emergency rescue product sets; and the release of new cranes, excavators and loaders for the overseas market.

"This exhibition will be showcasing the best and strongest of XCMG. To take lead in the ever-competitive market, XCMG must be consistent and persistent in quality and innovation; and remain at the forefront of technological development," said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG will highlight a series of new intelligent products and technologies, including the unmanned excavator, XE335DK; intelligent excavator with voice recognition, XE215G; the world's first all-terrain crane with remote intelligent control, XCA260; and more.

Following the market trends of new energy, XCMG will exhibit electric loaders XC918EV and XC958EV, and the world's first hybrid truck crane, XCT25EV, among other clean power products.

Highlights of XCMG's presentation on opening day include:

the official launch of X-GSS , XCMG's global digital spare parts service information system;

, XCMG's global digital spare parts service information system; the release of the 5G intelligent cabin by XCMG Road Machinery;

by XCMG Road Machinery; the official release of the super-tonnage loader XC9350 ;

; delivery ceremony of 10 XCA1600 all-terrain cranes;

large-scale joint construction demonstration.

