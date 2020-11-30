XCHG Upgrades EMA ESG Portfolio Management System To Include CBL Markets Daily Closing Prices

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCHG, the global marketplace for Intelligent Commodities™, today announced that its EMA portfolio management system for ESG commodities now incorporates closing prices data from its...

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCHG, the global marketplace for Intelligent Commodities™, today announced that its EMA portfolio management system for ESG commodities now incorporates closing prices data from its subsidiary CBL Markets, the leading spot commodity exchange.

CBL closing prices are derived from data using binding bids and offers available on the exchange—unlike indicative and estimated prices available from other sources. This neutral, multi-contributor price data enables market participants to make more informed trading decisions and to mark their portfolios to market with greater accuracy.

"While interest in ESG products has soared, environmental-commodity markets remain largely opaque, fragmented, and illiquid," said John Melby, XCHG President and COO. "High-quality market data is vital to market participants, and now EMA clients are getting the best possible pricing insights for portfolio valuation, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions."

The newly available data includes spot prices for hundreds of niche environmental instruments, enabling the precise valuation of complex customer portfolios across registries, renewable energy certificates (RECs), and carbon products. The EMA portfolio management system empowers users to seamlessly track, transfer, and retire credits across leading registries.

XCHG acquired EMA in December 2019. The incorporation of spot exchange data into EMA is a milestone in the integration of EMA, CBL Markets, and XSignals, which provides exclusive live and historical market data that offers unprecedented insight into traditionally opaque ESG commodity markets.

About XCHG

Xpansiv CBL Holding Group (XCHG) is the world's first commodity marketplace built for a data-rich, resource-constrained world. We bring transparency to global markets through innovative, ESG-inclusive commodity products and price information. The company's main business units include XRegistries, XMarkets, and XSignals. XCHG.net

About CBL Markets

XCHG company CBL provides access to the world's energy and environmental commodity markets, facilitating the secure and seamless trading of commodities like carbon, renewable energy, water, and gas. cblmarkets.com

About XSignals

XSignals provides comprehensive live and historical market data—inclusive of a broad range of ESG commodities—and neutral, end-of-day price data that empowers more informed trading, compliance, and risk-management decisions.

US Contact: Rob Dalton, XCHG VP Marketing & Communications— rdalton@xpansiv.com AU Contact: Michael Mullane, Edelman - michael.mullane@edelman.com

