CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcentric Mold & Engineering, a leading provider of rapid manufacturing, has appointed Tom Neill Vice President of Operations effective immediately.

"I am thrilled to announce Tom as VP of Operations at Xcentric," said Matt McIntosh, CEO at Xcentric. "Tom's proven success in applying best practices in operational excellence and lean manufacturing in a positive and engaging way will be extremely valuable for our Operations staff and Xcentric."

Neill's experience includes working in a variety of Operational leadership and Plant leadership roles for domestic and international operations in a diverse set of industries, including automotive, information technology products, and other industrial products. Prior to joining Xcentric, Neill was Director of Operations at Watts Water International.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Xcentric that has earned a reputation for excellence in rapid manufacturing," Neill said. "This is a great opportunity to implement operational strategies designed to support and build on their customer-first initiatives for delivering best-in-class operations."

Neill received a Bachelor's degree from Oakland University.

About Xcentric Mold & Engineering

Founded in 1997, Xcentric is a leading provider of rapid manufacturing services including plastic injection molding, CNC machining, and 3D printing. Xcentric is made and located entirely in the USA with two Michigan-based facilities. Xcentric serves industries including medical, consumer, industrial, aerospace, defense, and automotive. Contact Xcentric at 586-598-4636. http://www.xcentricmold.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcentric-mold--engineering-appoints-tom-neill-as-vice-president-of-operations-301211744.html

SOURCE Xcentric Mold & Engineering, Inc.