Xcelerate Inc. Announces Removal Of "Yield" Sign On OTC Markets Stock Quotes

MAULDIN, S.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate , Inc. (OTC pink sheets: "XCERT), a rapidly emerging leader in assembling and developing early-stage medical technology, today announced it has taken all action necessary to remove the "Yield" sign from its stock symbol page provided by OTC Markets. The Company intends to continue its commitment to insure future compliance with listing requirements. Xcelerate recently submitted all necessary documentation with OTC Markets to be designated as a company in " Pink Current Reporting " tier . As a result, OTC Markets removed the "Yield" sign this week.

"We're pleased the "'yield" sign has now been removed by OTC Markets and we have now received the 'Pink Current Reporting' status," said Xcelerate CEO Michael O'Shea. This is the fruit of continuing effort of our team to improve our corporate standing and press on to increasingly higher standards of corporate transparency. Now investors can more readily access information about our company and analyze value and potential of Xcelerate, Inc.," said O'Shea.

"We're also making headway in finding innovative acquisitions within the patent/engineering world and remain focused on joining early-stage medical technology companies in a setting of controlled clinical care where these new developments can be trailed, tested and applied," he said. "We're striving to demonstrate Xcelerate is worthy of high confidence and we're committed to openly communicating with our shareholders as we progress upward through various market tiers."

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

Media contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800; justin@transmediagroup.com.

