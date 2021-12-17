Xcel Energy Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, Xcel Energy (XEL) - Get Xcel Energy Inc. Report will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Conference ID: 4764710

The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download.

http://www.xcelenergy.com Under Company, select: Investors

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on January 27 through 12:00 p.m. on January 30, Central Time.

Replay NumbersUS Dial-In: 888-203-1112International Dial-In: 719-457-0820Replay Passcode: 4764710

Financial analysts may call:
Paul Johnson, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations

News media inquiries please call:
Xcel Energy Media Relations
Internet: www.xcelenergy.com

About Xcel EnergyXcel Energy (XEL) - Get Xcel Energy Inc. Report provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

