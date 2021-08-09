Xcel Brands To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 12, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) ("Xcel" or the "Company"), a media and consumer products company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on August 12, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel's website at https://www.xcelbrands.com/. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 855-327-6838. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for approximately two weeks following the event and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 using replay pin number 10016081.

About Xcel BrandsXcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. The company's brands have generated in excess of $3 billion US in retail sales through live streaming on TV. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one. Xcel owns the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO Lori Goldstein and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and peer to peer channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestream production, merchandising, design, production, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

