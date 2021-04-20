Xantrion Inc. Named To CRN's 2021 Managed Service Provider 500 List

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc. announced it has been named for the sixth consecutive year to CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list, this year as one of the MSP Pioneer 250. The annual list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants in North America whose leading approach to managed services enables their clients to improve operational efficiencies, cut costs, get more value from their IT investments and successfully leverage technology to achieve a greater competitive advantage.

In today's world of outsourced IT, the expertise of MSPs has become increasingly important to organizations. The choices in technology procurement can be overwhelming. To help facilitate companies' selection and adoption of managed services and providers, CRN, the leading media outlet for technology solution providers, has identified the top 500 MSPs.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the MSP Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

"MSPs meet a critical need in the IT market, providing customized, turnkey services that allow for effective control of expenditures, precise allocation of limited resources and convenient access to on-demand and pay-as-you-go technology. We congratulate the service providers of the MSP 500, who continually reinvent themselves to successfully meet their customers' changing needs, helping businesses get the most out of their IT investments and sharpen their competitive edge."

"We are honored to be a member of the Pioneer 250. In particular, we are excited about being recognized for our holistic approach to managed services as well as our cloud-based cybersecurity and compliance services. We pride ourselves on our track record and expertise in these areas," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

