XANT Announces Innovative Compliance Features To Safeguard Enterprise Sales And Customer Engagement

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the company behind Playbooks Sales Engagement, announced several transformative product innovations centered around compliance. XANT unveiled these new developments to enable sales organizations to better align with compliance laws and produce consistent results.

Sales leaders can now utilize Playbooks to ensure teams are in alignment with compliance restrictions and following best practices. Create customizable preset guidelines that adhere to regional restrictions and prevent reps from going rogue. These features include:

Call Compliance

Configuration with regional call recording and monitoring restrictions

Local call restrictions configuration (i.e. designate when calls can be made by area code according to local regulations)

Call recording access restrictions (i.e. designate who can access certain call recordings)

Dynamic call record pausing (i.e. event-based, as when someone provides credit card info)

Do not call restrictions configuration

Over-dial prevention

Email Compliance

Email opt-out configuration

Email sync blacklisting

Embedded email opt-out enabled

Invalid email address detection

Locked email templates

Workflow Compliance

Workflow priority enforcement (i.e. enforce adherence to an established priority order for records to be worked)

Workflow skip and adherence reporting

CRM Compliance

CRM merge field limits

User data access controls (i.e. configure which fields are available and shared)

CRM sync logging and customizable sync controls (i.e. detailed activity logs, with CRM sync configuration)

"The largest enterprises are taking on the massive digital transformation. At XANT, we know you can't afford to ignore compliance. More information is at risk, and more measures need to be taken to protect it," says Chris Harrington, XANT CEO. "We built Playbooks to enable salespeople to do their jobs and to do them in a better, safer, more efficient way. These features help to make that goal a reality."

Learn more about XANT's new compliance features and how to utilize them here .

See the full list of XANT's compliance features here .

About XANTXANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xant-announces-innovative-compliance-features-to-safeguard-enterprise-sales-and-customer-engagement-301264286.html

SOURCE XANT