Xalles To Acquire Vigor Crypto Holdings

WASHINGTON, DC, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, will acquire Vigor Crypto Holdings, LLC ("Vigor Crypto") as a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Capital Inc.

Vigor Crypto Holdings, LLC, a boutique cryptocurrency firm, has been enhancing its cryptocurrency trading strategies using trading engines or "bots" and has achieved tremendous success during the up and down markets over the past two years. Vigor Crypto currently has active BTC-USD and LINK-USD trading pairs that have generated hundreds of profitable transactions on a daily and monthly basis.

In June of 2020, Xalles began working with Vigor Crypto to develop proven trading strategies in test environments with a variety of cryptocurrency pairs. A trading pair is a function whereby two different currencies can be traded between one another. Over the last six months of testing, trading returns versus projections far exceeded expectations.

Xalles plans to use the Vigor Crypto strategies and results to assist in licensing opportunities of the intellectual property. Vigor Crypto currently targets high net worth investors and institutional trading firms seeking to participate in the cryptocurrency markets. With the recent runup of Bitcoin, and the overall cryptocurrency markets in general, Vigor Crypto has experienced tremendous interest for its proprietary trading engines and crypto trading strategies.

Xalles Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Nash, stated, "The acquisition of Vigor Crypto Holdings enables Xalles to gain instant trading access including Bitcoin and Chainlink cryptocurrencies. We are so pleased with the trading results Vigor Crypto has achieved that we expect to increase company revenue and profit by licensing our IP with potential customers by demonstrating our in-house results."

The Vigor Crypto acquisition is scheduled to close on January 15, 2021 per the share exchange agreement.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

