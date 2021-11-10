Xalles Joint Venture GioBot To Create SaaS Cryptocurrency Trading Solution

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing innovative technology and financial services solutions to capitalize on the growing cryptocurrency and digital asset market, today announced a joint venture between Xalles Capital Inc. and Aktary Enterprises LLC (DBA AktaryTech) to establish GioBot Inc.

Headquartered in Austin TX, GioBot's Software-as-a-Service solution will allow crypto traders to easily implement their own unique trading strategies and automate execution of cryptocurrency trades. By enhancing their investment processes, crypto traders can take their trading to the next level by systematically running single or even multiple algorithmic trading strategies across a variety of centralized and decentralized venues. The platform will also offer in-depth reporting and analytics on traders' positions and market conditions. With built-in scripting support, traders will be able to infinitely modify strategies to account for the dynamic nature of market conditions.

GioBot will be led by Paul Giordano. Mr. Giordano brings over 30 years of experience in the global financial services industry to GioBot. Prior to helping launch GioBot he founded and led Tamalpias Asset Management, a $350mm assets under management hedge fund and was CIO of Creedon, Keller and Partners, a $2.1 billion alternative asset manager. Mr. Giordano also held senior positions at Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale/FIMAT and Redback Networks.

"Traders in the volatile and dynamic crypto market will significantly benefit by having access to the same type of tools and capabilities that traditional asset class institutional traders have been using for years," said Paul Giordano, President. "Leveraging GioBot will give our customers the edge they need to maximize their capital return potential in this rapidly evolving environment."

Xalles Capital Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings, previously acquired Vigor Crypto Holdings to create trading strategies and manage internal crypto assets. This new GioBot joint venture with AktaryTech builds on what we have learned in the past couple of years. While Vigor Crypto will continue to manage the internal Xalles crypto assets, GioBot will create a platform that can be used by external traders. "Vigor has a proven successful business model and continues to generate profits for the company. Through GioBot, we will offer crypto traders, as well as institutional clients, access to expanded trading solutions to capture meaningful profitable revenue streams," stated Xalles Holdings Chief Revenue Officer Everett Doolittle, who will also be named as one of the GioBot directors.

About Xalles Holdings Inc.

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

About Aktary Enterprises LLC

Aktary Enterprises LLC is a privately-owned, diversified technology and cryptofinance company, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Austin, Texas. Through its AktaryTech brand, established in 2014, it leverages its unique insights in web, mobile, blockchain, and other technologies to provide its clients with best-in-class professional services in product development, staff augmentation, and consulting. AktaryTech's R&D division also develops and markets its own ground-breaking products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

