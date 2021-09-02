X4i.org Releases Nonprofit Code Finder To Support Social Impact Funding

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact ,the market intelligence platform for social innovation, announced the release of a comprehensive online tool for individuals, nonprofits and funders to find key information about tax-exempt organizations such as corporate address, website URL, Employer Identification Number (EIN), National Taxonomy of Exempt Entities (NTEE) Codes and more. The free tool is now available at https://x4i.org/nonprofit-ntee-code-finder.

With over three million tax-exempt organizations in the US, including more than a million 501(c)3 nonprofits with reported annual income above $3 Trillion, finding essential information related to the sector can be a daunting experience. X4Impact continuously updates tools to help leaders get the insight needed to maximize social impact.

The X4Impact Nonprofit Code Finder includes the Impact Area from Animal Welfare to Youth Development, along with classification by one or more United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) of 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organizations and other social-purpose entities.

Nonprofits can see their information as reported by different agencies or compare themselves with peers. Individuals researching an organization before making a grant or signing a contract can use this mobile friendly tool to look up the answers to common questions about US tax-exempt organizations.

"X4Impact helped us realize Project Harmony could be accidentally misclassified by government agencies and potential donors because of inconsistent or erroneous information listed by various entities," said Gene Klein, Executive Director, Project Harmony. "X4Impact's fast and free Nonprofit Code Finder tool made it so simple for us to compare the data from different sources and take corrective action."

Many private organizations and foundations rely on the NTEE code to approve grants or to offer access to programs or tech incubators. "In more than 3 out of 10 cases, there are significant discrepancies between the code reported by the IRS, the one reported by the NCCS, and the one inferred from the mission statement of the organization," Shelly Kurtz, co-founder of X4Impact. "X4Impact offers visibility of the codes reported by different sources, as well as the category the organization falls under, such as Education, Health or Human Services. This saves time and money for nonprofits and those supporting them," Kurtz added.

The dataset powering the X4Impact Nonprofit Code Finder is updated every two weeks with fresh data from the IRS. This work is made possible in part thanks to sponsorship from Docugami Inc, a Kirkland, Washington-based AI document engineering company helping to streamline nonprofit operations. "Docugami's Artificial Intelligence takes the guesswork out of contracts for nonprofits and we are proud to partner with X4Impact to provide easy access to insights that can help to spark innovation, funding and partnerships in the the US Nonprofit sector," said Alan Yates, Chief Business Officer at Docugami.

X4Impact, Inc. is the leading data insights, research, and advisory services company for social innovation in the US. Our social impact research technology processes billions of data points to provide leaders with the crucial insights, advice, and tools needed to deliver on their mission and build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. We are partners in impact providing data and services to entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, local governments, academic institutions, and socially-minded private sector organizations. To learn more visit x4i.org

