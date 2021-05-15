X Financial Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company" or "we"), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31,...

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (XYF) - Get Report (the "Company" or "we"), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 14, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@xiaoying.com.

About X Financial

X Financial (XYF) - Get Report (the "Company") is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitating loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.

