Wyze Labs Adds CFO Jennifer Ceran As Newest Board Member

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle startup Wyze Labs is proud to announce the addition of senior financial advisor and former CFO Jennifer Ceran to their list of distinguished board members. Jennifer brings a history of excellence to Wyze with an accomplished career spanning over 30 years with high-growth, brand name companies.

Prior to joining Wyze, Jennifer enjoyed several successful years as CFO at Smartsheet where she led Finance, IT, Procurement and Workplace Services. During her tenure at Smartsheet, she helped the company grow revenue more than 5x and successfully transitioned the company from private to public.

"I am thrilled to join the board of Wyze Labs," says Jennifer Ceran. "Their mission to democratize smart living with affordable and well made connected devices for the home is something I truly believe in. I look forward to helping Yun and team build a robust ecosystem by delivering great products and services to customers around the globe."

For 3 years, Jennifer also served as VP Finance for Box, Inc., a leading content management company, where she was responsible for helping the founders scale the company and prepare for a successful IPO. From 2003 to 2012, Jennifer held various positions at eBay Inc., a global e-commerce and payments company including Vice President (VP) and Treasurer, VP Financial Planning and Analysis and VP Investor Relations.

Prior to joining eBay, Jennifer spent 3 years at Cisco Systems Inc. where she was a Director in Treasury both in Ireland and the US and more than 10 years at Sara Lee Corporation in finance roles of increasing responsibility including 3 years in the Netherlands. She started her career as an analyst at Merrill Lynch for 2 years prior to attending business school.

Jennifer has received numerous recognitions during her career in addition to being recognized as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Finance" by Treasury and Risk Management Magazine from 2006 through 2009. In 2011 she was ranked #1 Investor Relations Professional in the Internet industry by Institutional Investor by Sell Side analysts. In 2017, she received the honorable Puget Sound Business Journal CFO of the year award.

She is on the boards of True Platform, Auth0 and NerdWallet.

Jennifer holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and BAs in Communications and French from Vanderbilt University.

