WynnBET Secures Online Sports Betting License In Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Friday that it has secured an online sports betting license in Arizona in partnership with the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise. Players in Arizona can begin pre-registering and depositing on Saturday with the state scheduled to go live on Thursday, Sept. 9.

WynnBET Arizona patrons will have access to Wynn Rewards when the state goes live, which will provide them a variety of benefits. Wynn Rewards includes three member tiers: Red, Platinum and Black. FREE CREDIT and COMP DOLLARS , two key tenets of Wynn Rewards, will soon be available for WynnBET players in Arizona to earn.

For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com or www.WynnInteractive.com.

About Wynn InteractiveWynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com .

About San Carlos Apache TribeThe San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation spans Gila, Graham, and Pinal Counties in southeastern Arizona, roaming over a landscape that ranges from alpine meadows to desert. Encompassing 1,834,781 acres, the San Carlos Apache Reservation was established by executive order on November 9, 1871. Over one-third of the community's land is forested (175,000 acres) or wooded (665,000) acres). Forest lands, with their jumbled topography, create a naturally superior habitat for many wildlife species causing elk, mule deer, turkeys, black bear and mountain lion to be at home on this reservation. A portion of the reservation is contiguous with the largest stand of ponderosa pines in the world. The Apaches are descendent of the Athabascan family who migrated to the Southwest in the 10th century. Over time, many bands of Apache were relocated to the reservation from their traditional homelands, which once extended through Arizona and New Mexico.

Media Contact: Seth Medvin, WynnBET702-770-7832 seth.medvin@wynnbet.com

Investor Relations: Vincent Zahn, Wynn Resorts 702-770-7558 Vincent.Zahn@wynnresorts.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-secures-online-sports-betting-license-in-arizona-301364654.html

SOURCE WynnBET