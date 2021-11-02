WynnBET Secures Market Access In West Virginia In Partnership With Delaware North

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and casino ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Tuesday it has partnered with Delaware North to obtain market access in...

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier online sports betting and casino ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Tuesday it has partnered with Delaware North to obtain market access in West Virginia for online sportsbook and casino operations. West Virginia represents the 18th jurisdiction in a rapidly growing footprint of states in which WynnBET has secured varying degrees of market access.

Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of regional gaming venues, owns and operates two casinos in West Virginia - Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack in Wheeling and Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Nitro, near Charleston. Both operate retail sportsbooks, and Delaware North operates Betly, its own website and mobile sports betting app.

WynnBET sportsbook is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia. In addition, WynnBET currently has varying degrees of market access to 18* states covering approximately 44% of the U.S. population and is in negotiations to obtain access in seven additional states, which would result in WynnBET's footprint covering approximately 77% of the U.S. adult population.

* - The online sports betting and iGaming industry's legislative and regulatory landscape is rapidly evolving and WynnBET's access is subject to change as a result. WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit www.WynnBET.com.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com .

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global hospitality and entertainment company founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for more than 100 years. Delaware North operates at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, cultural landmarks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Our associates are dedicated to delighting guests by creating the world's best experiences. Delaware North serves millions of guests each year in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurant and catering, lodging, gaming, and specialty retail industries. Learn more about Delaware North at www.DelawareNorth.com.

Media Contact: Seth Medvin, WynnBET702-770-7832 seth.medvin@wynnbet.com

Investor Relations: Vincent Zahn, Wynn Resorts(702) 770-7555 investorrelations@wynnresorts.com

