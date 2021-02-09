WynnBET Conditionally Approved For Online Sports Betting In Tennessee

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announces that it has been conditionally approved for sports gaming in Tennessee. The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation's Board of Directors approved WynnBET to operate its online sports betting app throughout the state, pending fulfillment of statutory and regulatory requirements to go-live.

Tennessee marks the ninth state that WynnBET has gained market access to as the Company fast-tracks its growth plan to meet the demands of the quickly moving online and mobile sports betting industry.

Inspired by Wynn Resorts unmatched expertise in customer service and sophisticated brand experience, the WynnBET app offers an ultra-intuitive and highly responsive interface that delivers hundreds of sports betting options to delight both aficionados and beginners alike. With its acquisition of BetBull in 2020, WynnBET is built on a foundation of highly social sports-betting technology and one-of-a-kind experiences so that wagering and winning can be a celebrated and shared experience.

WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan. In addition, WynnBET has market access opportunities in Indiana[1]*, Iowa*, Massachusetts*, Nevada, Ohio*, and now Tennessee; and has submitted for licensure in Virginia. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

For more information, visit WynnBET.com.

About WynnBETWynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in nine states and several pending license applications in process. In October 2020, WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

Contact: Eric Kreller, Wynn Las Vegas702-770-3740 eric.kreller@wynnlasvegas.com

1 * WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-conditionally-approved-for-online-sports-betting-in-tennessee-301225404.html

SOURCE WynnBET