Wynn Resorts Executive Vice President, General Counsel And Secretary Ellen Whittemore Appears In Episode 5 Of Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI®) Illuminating Conversations Web Series

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A true sign of a leader is someone who propels others to be leaders." So says Ellen Whittemore, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Wynn Resorts, Limited in an appearance on Gaming Laboratories International's (GLI ®) web series Illuminating Conversations.

The episode premiered today and is available for streaming now exclusively at https://gaminglabs.com/illuminatingconversations.

Whittemore is an admired gaming executive, and in addition to her role at Wynn Resorts, she is Chair of the Nevada Resorts Association, member of the Executive Committee of the American Gaming Association, an officer of the International Association of Gaming Advisors, and a member of the Board of Directors of Global Gaming Women.

A giant on the gaming industry's legal scene, in the episode Whittemore talks with series host and GLI CEO James Maida about gaming's legal history, present, and future. She also gives her take on her landmark work that changed how the global industry considered RNGs and the fairness of gaming devices, her current work Wynn Resorts, and her view on the future of gaming's legal landscape.

Further, Whittemore discusses her work and larger goals in the areas of leadership, mentoring, diversity, charitable activities, and how her personal north star guides her daily. "Figure out what it is you want to do, and then find the position that helps you do that," she says.

GLI's Illuminating Conversations is an on-demand monthly series of thought-provoking interviews. The series is one more way GLI helps regulators, suppliers, and operators navigate unchartered territory by providing insights from worldwide experts, empowering them to meet any challenge and get to the finish line.

Binge-watch previous Illuminating Conversations episodes featuring Eilers & Krejcik's Gaming Principal Todd Eilers; Jamaica Betting, Gaming Lottery Commission Executive Director Vitus Evans; Managing Director of Gaming Consultants International Neil Spencer; and NIGA Chairman Ernest Stevens, Jr.

About Gaming Laboratories InternationalGaming Laboratories International, LLC is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for more than 480 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI was named "Best Laboratory" in the SAGSE Europe, LatAm, and USA Awards 2020, "Best Test Lab in the Baltics," and "Best Test Lab in the Nordics" in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2020. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

