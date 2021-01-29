Wynn Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) - Get Report announced today that it will release the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the "Company Information" section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through March 4, 2021, by dialing (888) 566-0623 or, for international callers, (402) 998-0725. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.

