Wynn Las Vegas Adds All-New 'Wynn Millions' Tournament To Wynn Summer Classic Poker Series

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas today announced the all new "Wynn Millions" tournament as the pinnacle of the Wynn Summer Classic poker series, taking place June 25-July 2, 2021. With a guaranteed prize pool of $10 million, the Wynn Millions tournament will be held on up to 90 poker tables - the largest poker tournament ever hosted by Wynn Las Vegas.

"In its inaugural year, we expect the Wynn Millions to attract professional and seasoned amateur players from around the world," says Ryan Beauregard, executive director of poker operations at Wynn Las Vegas. "We're hopeful that the super-sized guarantee of $10 million emphasizes our goal of making the Wynn Millions a staple event for years to come, adding to our already world class tournament schedule."

The Wynn Millions, a no limit Texas Hold 'Em tournament, is one of more than 30 events that make up the Wynn Summer Classic, which runs May 27 - July 13. Combined, the Wynn Summer Classic guarantees over $16 million in total prize money. Other events in the series include pot limit Omaha, Omaha 8 or better, HORSE, and both Seniors and Ladies tournaments. For additional information including terms and conditions, or to the view the entire schedule, visit www.wynnpoker.com

For information on health and safety protocols in place at Wynn Las Vegas, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/health-and-safety.

Must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Problem Gambling Help Line (800) 522-4700. Know your limits®.

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

