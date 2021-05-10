Wynn Field Club To Debut Nightlife Experience In The End Zone At Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) will launch a new club concept at Allegiant Stadium later this year. As the Official Nightlife Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium and an Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders, the exclusive agreement will bring a Wynn Nightlife experience to a premier location within Allegiant Stadium.

Wynn Field Club is situated at field level, spans the entire length of the north end zone, and offers ticketed guests an upgraded high-energy nightlife experience in the center of the action. The nearly 11,000 square foot venue will feature appearances by Wynn Nightlife's legendary roster of world-class DJs, premium bottle service and over-the-top access that can only be found in Las Vegas.

"The Wynn team specializes in creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences. The Wynn Field Club is no exception," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

"Allegiant Stadium welcomes the addition of the Wynn Field Club, where guests will be able to enjoy a distinctive stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world," said Raiders President Marc Badain.

Designed by Manica Architecture, the free-flowing design of the Wynn Field Club complements the architectural style of the venue and the Raiders brand. The state-of-the-art audio-visual package consisting of 42 televisions, a 9' x 35' LED screen, a 45,000-watt sound system, and two DJ booths will deliver an immersive and unmatched gameday experience.

As a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium, Wynn Resorts Las Vegas will also have access to special events, behind-the-scenes experiences, and branding opportunities.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com .

About Allegiant StadiumLocated adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders in 2020. Allegiant Stadium, which won "Best Venue" honors at the 2020 World Football Summit Industry Awards, is ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl and serves as the home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/.

About the Las Vegas RaidersThe Raiders began play in the American Football League in 1960 and are in their 62nd year of professional football competition, including the last 52 years as a member club of the National Football League. Over seven memorable decades, the Raiders won one AFL Championship, three NFL Championships, and four American Football Conference Championships; participated in five Super Bowls; played in 14 Championship games; won or tied for 17 Division titles; reached the playoffs in 22 seasons; played in 44 postseason games; and finished 37 seasons at .500 or better. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the first NFL team to play in Super Bowls in four different decades. In addition, the Raiders are proud to contribute to community engagement, youth initiatives, multicultural awareness, and global outreach. The Raiders played in Oakland from their inception through 1982, relocated to Los Angeles in 1983, moved back to Oakland in 1995, and made Las Vegas its home in 2020. The Raiders base training and business operations in Henderson and play home games at Allegiant Stadium, a fully enclosed, state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 65,000 located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The Raiders maintain a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team's official website and social media channels. For more information, please visit www.raiders.com or follow @raiders on Twitter and Instagram.

