Wyndham Rewards Grows Redemption Portfolio, Adds Thousands Of New Vacation Rental Properties Through Expanded Partnership With Vacasa

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning loyalty program known for its simplicity and generous rewards, today announced the addition of more than 15,000 new vacation rentals to its global redemption portfolio through an expanded relationship with Vacasa, North America's leading vacation rental platform.

Available to book today, the new offerings give Wyndham Rewards members access to Vacasa's entire vacation rental portfolio, more than doubling the number of Vacasa properties previously available via the rewards program. Vacasa's vacation rental portfolio spans North America, Belize and Costa Rica and complements Wyndham's existing redemption portfolio, which now offers more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

"More than ever before, today's travelers want options," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "How they travel, where they stay, and what kind of accommodations they need routinely vary by trip and with whom they're traveling. To be able to offer Vacasa's full portfolio is a huge win for our members, building on our already robust offerings with thousands of new places to stay."

Vacasa's vacation rentals, which consist of privately owned homes that are professionally managed, cater to a wide array of travel styles and vary in size from studios and one-bedrooms to mansions with 30 bedrooms or more. Guests can take their pick of traditional offerings like chic beach bungalows, sweeping countryside estates, cozy mountain cabins and luxe waterfront condos, or experience more eclectic offerings like treehouses, airstreams, floating homes, tiny homes, and yurts.

"Home rentals have surged amid the pandemic and are becoming increasingly popular with a wide-array of travelers around the globe," said Mike Dodson, chief revenue officer for Vacasa. "Through our expanded relationship with Wyndham, we're able to increase the visibility of our owners' homes to 86 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members around the globe, while giving those same members more ways to stay, in more destinations, than ever before."

Wyndham Rewards prices vacation rental free night redemptions at 15,000 points per bedroom per night. Members can browse available properties—including thousands of studio and one-bedroom options—by visiting www.wyndhamrewards.com/redeem and following the booking instructions for their preferred vacation rental partner.

As the travel landscape evolves in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of Wyndham branded hotels are open and welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on Us® initiative. The Company has also extended current Wyndham Rewards member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19 .

About Wyndham Rewards Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 8,900 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 86 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com . You've earned this.®

About VacasaWhether travelers are looking to book a weekend getaway or the trip of a lifetime, Vacasa is the trusted partner for all things vacation rental. Vacasa homeowners enjoy industry-leading financial returns on their vacation homes, delivered by the company's unmatched technology platform that adjusts rates in real time and ensures revenue is always maximized. Guests can relax comfortably in one of Vacasa's professionally managed homes, knowing that 24/7 customer care is just a phone call away. In the past 10 years, Vacasa and its licensed subsidiaries have grown to become North America's largest full-service vacation rental management platform. For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press . The Vacasa app is available to download on the Apple Store and Google Play .

