Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Wants To Pay You To Take Your PTO

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dust off that suitcase and draft a clever out of office reply, because Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with more than 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, is on a mission to give one lucky American the best job ever.

Now through April 6, 2021, Wyndham is taking nominations for "Operation Out of Office" (Operation OOO), a new initiative seeking to recognize one hard-working, extra-deserving, "pack my bags because I'm ready to go" American with two weeks of vacation and a paycheck for $5,000. The catch? In exchange for the payday, the chosen nominee will be asked to share their travels on their favorite social media networks, providing inspiration for other vacation-ready travelers.

The initiative comes following reports from the United States Travel Association (USTA) that American workers left an average of 33% of their paid time off (PTO) on the table last year i, despite working even longer hours. ii As the lines continue to blur between work and life, Wyndham is looking to restore a little bit of balance for one overworked traveler and up to three companions of their choice—even if that means paying to make it happen. Well-known Wyndham brands include, La Quinta ® by Wyndham, Days Inn ® by Wyndham, Super 8 ® by Wyndham, Ramada ® by Wyndham and Wyndham Grand ®, among others. With more than 6,000 hotels across the U.S., chances are there's a Hotel by Wyndham just 10 minutes away.

"Every year, millions of Americans leave PTO on the table as they immerse themselves in work, family and the hustle of daily life," said Lisa Checchio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Operation OOO is about recognizing those Americans and making the point that now, more than ever, we all need to carve out time to relax, recharge and get away. If it takes us paying someone to help get that message across, then that's money well spent!"

Those looking to nominate a deserving friend, family member, co-worker—or even themselves—as part of Operation OOO can do so by submitting a short essay of up to 100 words. Submissions should offer a window into the life of the nominee and why they are deserving of a getaway. To submit a nomination, or to view terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/outofoffice.

Following the submission deadline on April 6, 2021, one lucky nominee will be chosen to receive 14 nights at the Wyndham hotel (or hotels) of their choosing along with a $250 per day travel stipend and a complimentary upgrade to Wyndham Rewards ® Diamond membership. (Hotel nights will be provided in the form of 420,000 Wyndham Rewards points, enough for 14 nights at any participating Wyndham Rewards hotel.) Upon booking travel, the nominee will also receive a paycheck for $5,000, equating to a payday of $2,500 for each week of travel. What's more, travel dates are flexible (just stay by December 31, 2021) and can be divided across multiple trips.

Added Checchio, "Some jobs are hard. This isn't one of them. If you want to get paid to sit on the beach for two weeks, go for it. Always dreamed of seeing the sights along Route 66? Have at it. Looking to check Yellowstone off your bucket list? Do it. This is about experiencing the joy that can only come from travel and knowing that wherever you want to go, whatever you want to do, Wyndham will be there to welcome you."

As the travel landscape evolves amid COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of hotels are open and welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on Us ® initiative. Guests can also take advantage of mobile check-in and checkout at more than 6,000 hotels thanks to the Company's all new mobile app, available for both iOS and Android. Wyndham has extended current Wyndham Rewards member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) - Get Report is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8 ®, Days Inn ®, Ramada ®, Microtel ®, La Quinta ®, Baymont ®, Wingate ®, AmericInn ®, Hawthorn Suites ®, Trademark Collection ® and Wyndham ®, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Rewards Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards ® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at any of over 8,900 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 86 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com . You've earned this. ®

