Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Offers 25 Percent Off Ahead Of Black Friday With Week-Long Mobile App Flash Sale

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Black Friday and the holiday travel season, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts—the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries—is announcing a new week-long Mobile App Flash Sale, offering special savings of 25 percent off at thousands of hotels across the U.S and Canada.

Starting November 24, 2020 through December 1, 2020, travelers yearning for a new beachside remote work location, adventurous road trip, scenic national park visit or simply a much-needed change of scenery, can save 25 percent off the best available rate at participating hotels when they book through Wyndham's all-new mobile app. The discount, which is among Wyndham's richest of the year, is combinable with other offers, including the Company's current "Stay Twice, Get a Free Night" promotion, in which Wyndham Rewards® members can earn 7,500 bonus points after completing two qualified stays.

"We're thrilled to offer travelers another opportunity to save this holiday season as we all look for safe ways to get away, recharge and enjoy a bit of relaxation," said Sheila Schottland, vice president, brand marketing, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "With elevated health and safety protocols, plus an innovative mobile app that offers streamlined, low-contact features like mobile check-in and checkout, guests can feel confident knowing that their health and safety continue to come first."

To take advantage of Wyndham's latest flash sale, deal-seekers must first download the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' mobile app—available in the Apple App and Google Play stores—and then tap the Mobile App Flash Sale offer on the app's home screen. Membership in Wyndham Rewards, which is free to join, is required for the offer, and non-members can quickly enroll as part of the booking process. A two-night minimum stay is required and stays must be completed by January 18, 2021. Bookings may be cancelled free of penalty if done 72-hours before a stay. For full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/app.

Ideal Hotels for Work or PlayWhether seeking a new spot to squeeze in some remote work or searching for the perfect socially-distanced holiday getaway, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts offers travelers thousands of hotels across a wide-range of price points and destinations. Among just a few options:

Wyndham Grand® Clearwater Beach ( Clearwater, Fla. ) Just steps away from beautiful Clearwater Beach , this sophisticated resort offers spectacular views of the ocean or nearby marina from all of its rooms. Perfect for relaxation, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach offers upscale amenities, including a full-service spa, outdoor pool and therapeutic whirlpool spa, 24/7 fitness center and grand sundeck. Guests also have access to a 24/7 business center and multiple dining options. Average rates start around $267 per night, prior to any discounts.

La Quinta® by Wyndham Santa Rosa Sonoma ( Santa Rosa, Calif. ) Located in the famous Sonoma wine district, this newly opened hotel is surrounded by world-class wineries, stunning parks and gardens, golf courses, shops and more. Perfect for both unwinding while staying connected, guests can enjoy a heated outdoor pool, hot tub and fitness center, as well as the hotel's free high-speed Wi-Fi. Average rates start around $154 per night, prior to any discounts.

Travelodge® by Wyndham Holbrook ( Holbrook, Ariz. ) Pull off historic Route 66 into Travelodge Holbrook for comfortable accommodations during an eastern Arizona road trip. Travelers looking for a bit of exploration and discovery during their stay can venture out to the Petrified Forest National Park and surreal Painted Desert - about 20 miles from the hotel - or travel an hour west towards Winslow, Ariz. to Meteor Crater, among the best-preserved meteorite crash spots in the world. Guests looking to stay connected can also enjoy the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Average rates start around $67 per night, prior to any discounts.

Super 8® by Wyndham Mahwah ( Mahwah, N.J. )Situated off I-287 near New York's Hudson Valley , Super 8 by Wyndham Mahwah provides outdoor enthusiasts the chance to explore Harriman-Bear Mountain State Parks, featuring 31 lakes and reservoirs, and more than 200 miles of scenic hiking trails. During the colder months, travelers can enjoy snowshoeing and ice skating at Bear Mountain State Park while taking in the snow-topped forests in the surrounding area. The hotel also offers the Super 8 brand's unique ROOM8 concept with rooms featuring vintage arcade games and individual sleeping spaces for up to four guests. Average rates start around $63 per night, prior to any discounts.

As the travel landscape continues to evolve in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of the Company's hotels remain open and are welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on Us SM initiative. The Company has also extended current Wyndham Rewards Member Levels (status) through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through the end of this year. Guests are encouraged to check local travel guidelines and restrictions prior to travel. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

About Wyndham Hotels & ResortsWyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) - Get Report is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham RewardsRecently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,000 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 85 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com . You've earned this.®

