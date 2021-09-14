Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Named One Of The Best Places To Work In New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has been named among the Best Places to Work in New Jersey by NJ Biz Magazine, for the second year in a row. This prestigious annual list recognizes the top places of employment in New Jersey that benefit the state's economy, its workforce and its businesses.

"Our core values of integrity, accountability, inclusivity, caring and fun, as well as our Count on Me service culture are at the heart of what drives our growth and inspires the memorable experiences we create for our team members, owners and guests," said Monica Melancon, chief human resource officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "As a result of this dedicated commitment to creating a distinctive work environment for our team members, we attract the best people, which enriches our organization and leads to our success."

With approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties. Wyndham is committed to operating its business in a way that is socially, ethically and environmentally responsible. Through its network of over 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is represented in the Garden State with its global headquarters in Parsippany as well as a portfolio of company-managed and independently owned and operated franchised hotels.

Team members are provided paid time-off each year to volunteer in their communities. The Company also offers career development opportunities, including continuing education reimbursement, professional development courses and a wide range of affinity business groups. In addition to comprehensive benefits, there are special recognition programs, regular virtual learning hours and celebrations, team member discounts and flexible work arrangements. The Company also provides low and no-cost health and wellness programs, including in its Parsippany offices, access to a full-time nurse practitioner.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current work-from-home environment, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts introduced year-round "Summer Fridays," encouraging team members to stop working at 1 p.m. on Fridays and enjoy a long weekend. Additionally, the Company introduced monthly Team Member Appreciation Days, closing the virtual office for a long weekend once a month, beginning at 3 p.m. on a Thursday, through the weekend.

Additional amenities offered at the Parsippany Campus include an on-site fitness center; an expansive, serene courtyard for team members to enjoy lunch; and various outdoor events, a credit union, coffee barista and cafeteria. Additionally, post-pandemic the company expects to return to a sprawling walking trail that surrounds the campus to promote wellness, and features a community garden, created and managed by team member volunteers who harvest fresh vegetables for donation to local food pantries.

Produced by NJBIZ and managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), the survey included evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics in addition to an associate survey to measure associate experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

About Wyndham Hotels & ResortsWyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) - Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Report is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty programme offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

