Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Joins With Rover To Make Pet-Friendly Travel Easier For New Pet Parents

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, today announced a new tail-wagging deal perfect for new pet parents in need of getaway. The well-known hotel company has teamed up with Rover, the nation's largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, offering U.S. guests $30 off their first Rover pet service when they book a qualified stay at any By Wyndham hotel.

The timely collaboration comes as the U.S. experiences a surge in dog adoptions, sales and fostering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a recent poll of pet parents by Rover noted that nearly half had recently acquired a new dog during the pandemic. And a separate survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, found that roughly two-thirds of American families own a pet, which they spent $96 billion on in 2019, a figure that many expect will only continue to grow. In working together, Wyndham and Rover hope to help everyday travelers save money and reduce travel anxiety—particularly as they think about traveling with, or away from, their new four-legged family members.

"With thousands of pet-friendly locations across the country, our hotels have always been a go-to for families with pets." said Lisa Checchio, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Many travelers are eager to start planning that next getaway. Our new partnership with Rover and their range of pet services will help pet owners take the guess work out of travel - helping them care for their pets at home or on the great American road trip."Rover counts more than 300,000 sitters among its network and connects pet owners with services such as dog boarding, house sitting, dog walking, doggy day care, drop-in visits and grooming in select markets. All new sitters pass a background check, provide a detailed profile and personal information, and are approved by Rover's team of sitter specialists. Pet parents can find loving care in their neighborhood or on-the-road, making them the perfect complement to Wyndham's more than 4,500 pet-friendly hotels across the U.S., including those under well-known brands like La Quinta® by Wyndham, Baymont® by Wyndham, Super 8® by Wyndham and Howard Johnson® by Wyndham, to name just a few.

"In joining forces with Wyndham, we're making it easier for pet owners to travel with or without their pet. This serves our mission of making it easier for everyone to experience the love of a pet in their lives," said Kate Jaffe, Trends Expert at Rover. "Wyndham's pet-friendly hotels allow traveling pet parents to easily accommodate their pets. But not all travel activities are pet-friendly. That's where Rover can help, offering peace of mind to travelers with easy to find, trusted local pet care."

Promotional offer of $30 off is available only to new Rover customers and requires a qualified stay at any participating By Wyndham hotel. Travelers must book direct with Wyndham to qualify for the offer and complete their stay by December 31, 2021. Pet policies vary by hotel and may include certain restrictions on the type, size, and number of pets allowed. Additional hotel fees may apply. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/rover.

About Wyndham Hotels & ResortsWyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) - Get Report is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. About Rover Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover.com® is the world's largest and most trusted network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits, doggy day care, and grooming in select markets. As The Dog People®, Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk tracking. And by sharing expertise on TheDogPeople.com, a trusted resource for millions of dog and cat parents worldwide, Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-joins-with-rover-to-make-pet-friendly-travel-easier-for-new-pet-parents-301217138.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts