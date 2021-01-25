Wyndham Destinations Announces Date For Name Change And Conference Call To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Results

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) - Get Report announced today it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Michael Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com, or by dialing 877-876-9173, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021 at 800-695-0974.

As announced in the Company's January 6, 2021 press release, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. acquired the Travel + Leisure brand from Meredith Corporation and is planning to change its name to Travel + Leisure Co. on February 17, prior to the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings. The Company will also change its ticker symbol to TNL on February 17 and continue to trade its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange. The acquisition was completed on January 5, 2021 and will not impact reported 2020 results.

About Wyndham Destinations Wyndham Destinations (WYND) - Get Report, the world's largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than 4 million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange, or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility, and great value from a trusted brand. The company's Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham ®, Worldmark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company's membership travel business - Panorama - includes today's leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands, including RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts, and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to millions of families as they make life's favorite memories. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination.

About the new Travel + Leisure Co.As announced in the Company's January 6, 2021 press release, Wyndham Destinations, Inc. acquired the Travel + Leisure brand from Meredith Corporation and is planning to change its name to Travel + Leisure Co. As a result, in the first quarter of 2021, Travel + Leisure Co. will become the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world's foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words, and variations of words, such as "will," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected results of the Travel + Leisure transaction and the planned name change of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Results may be materially affected by factors including unanticipated delays, and other risks described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the company and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements or other statements included in this press release.

