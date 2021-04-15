Wynden Stark Group Acquires NYC Venture-backed Tech Startup, Untapt

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For several years, GQR, a Wynden Stark company, has been working in stealth mode in partnership with untapt, a pioneering venture-backed tech startup in New York City at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence...

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For several years, GQR, a Wynden Stark company, has been working in stealth mode in partnership with untapt, a pioneering venture-backed tech startup in New York City at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Human Capital Management.

We are pleased to announce that Wynden Stark has acquired untapt, bringing in-house a world-class team of Data Scientists and Software Engineers. Founded in 2013, untapt boasts many accolades and features in Forbes, Fast Company, NASDAQ, and more. The acquisition accelerates Wynden Stark's growth globally with additional capability, enabling the delivery of unparalleled solutions.

The acquisition has brought in-house the Artificial Intelligence (AI) that the two companies collaborated on; a groundbreaking model that matches job seekers with opportunities using Natural Language Processing with a state-of-the-art Deep Neural Network. The patent-pending model encodes human interactions from years of recruiter experience in a massively scalable algorithm.

Wynden Stark CEO Steven Talbot explained: "With this acquisition, we are combining best-in-class talent acquisition with best-in-class engineering and data science. We have a mission to create an intelligent talent acquisition platform that reimagines recruitment and elevates human experiences. I am incredibly excited about what we can achieve."

Ed Donner, the founder of untapt and now Chief Technology Officer of GQR, added: "This acquisition is everything that we had hoped for as a startup: an opportunity to collaborate with one of the fastest-growing talent acquisition firms in the world. An opportunity to massively amplify the impact of recruiters, employers, and job seekers, and an opportunity to take our technology to a scale that we had only dreamed of."

GQR's Executive team remains the same with new additions from untapt; Ed Donner as CTO, Jon Krohn as Chief Data Scientist, and Gareth Moody as Head of Enterprise Sales at GQR.

Wynden Stark is a unique and dynamic entity operating at the forefront of the global search sector. We are international ambassadors for elite institutions, including GQR, which covers the banking & finance, life sciences, energy & engineering, and technology industries. Wynden Stark partners with business leaders to provide a full suite of bespoke solutions to identify, qualify, and deliver best-in-breed talent to prestigious institutions throughout Europe, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East.

