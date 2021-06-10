WuXi XDC And LegoChem Biosciences Signed Memorandum Of Understanding For The Development And Manufacturing Of Antibody-drug Conjugates

WUXI, China and DAEJEON, South Korea, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC ("XDC"), a global CDMO company dedicated to end-to-end bioconjugates services, and LegoChem Biosciences (141080KS, "LCB "), today announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to form a strategic partnership in development and manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Under the partnership, LCB will have access to XDC' integrated services in mAb, linker, payload, analytical and formulation development as well as ADC drug substance and drug product development and manufacturing. XDC will provide a full range of development and manufacturing services in one centralized region, which is within 2 hours' driving distance.

Dr. Yong-Zu Kim, CEO and President of LCB, commented, "We're excited to collaborate with WuXi XDC. This partnership will allow us to leverage XDC's world-class expertise in both innovative conjugation technologies and the comprehensive capabilities for the ADC development and manufacturing. We're looking forward to making more ADC products accessible to the patients."

"We're glad to partner with LegoChem Biosciences to proceed its leading ADC products into clinical development, eventually to the commercialization." Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, commented, "With more ADC programs now advancing towards clinical trials and commercial production, we have witnessed increasing outsourced demand for ADCs in recent years. As one of a few CDMO companies who have the end-to-end capability and entire supply chain, we're committed to providing innovative technical solutions, reliable and sustainable manufacturing supply chain for global partners to benefit patients worldwide."

About LegoChem Biosciences

LegoChem Biosciences (LCB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry and ADC platform technology ConjuAll. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of Antibody-Drug-Conjugates (ADCs), antibiotics, anti-fibrotic and anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies. For more information on LCB's robust pipeline, visit www.legochembio.com.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC, a joint venture between WuXi Biologics and WuXi STA, is to provide end-to-end contract development and manufacturing of bioconjugates including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The company's services include development and manufacturing of antibodies or other biologics, chemical payloads and linkers, and the bioconjugated Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP). WuXi XDC has been successful in bringing multiple ADC programs to the Investigational New Drug (IND) filing stage in 15 months or less, nearly cutting in half the traditional development timeline. Currently, over 40 integrated programs from pre-clinical to late-stage clinical are being developed at WuXi XDC, including 15 completed IND projects and 6 projects in phase II/III. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com/Services_Solutions.html#Bioconjugation.

