WuXi Biologics Receives 2021 Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Award From IMAPAC

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that it has been recognized as the grand winner of the Bioprocessing Excellence in Greater China Region Award in two prestigious categories: the Bioprocessing Excellence in Antibody & ADC Therapeutics Manufacturing in Greater China Region and the Bioprocessing Excellence in Viral Clearance and Safety in Greater China Region at the Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2021.

Asia-Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards seeks to give recognition to exceptional bioprocessing experts, organizations and technologies that facilitate biomanufacturing excellence at enhanced speed, reduced cost and superior quality across Asia and the rest of the world.

"We are honored to be recognized as the winner in such important categories," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "This is a tremendous testimony to WuXi Biologics' outstanding services and our contribution to continuous optimization in bioprocessing technologies and biologics manufacturing. We will continue our efforts in leveraging our capacities and capabilities, working in tandem with our clients to discover, develop, and manufacturing biologics, to benefit patients in a timely manner while maintaining world-class quality."

As of December 31, 2020, 40 integrated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) projects are being developed on the WuXi Biologics' platform. WuXi Biologics has supported 14 ADC projects to successfully submit Investigational New Drug (IND) applications; Since 2015, WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) has successfully completed more than 4,000 tests and 300 projects, including more than 20 submissions for the Biologics License (BLA) Application.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly one-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of March 22, 2021, there were a total of 361 integrated projects, including 190 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 137 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 32 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and 2 projects in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore around 430,000 liters after 2024, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com

