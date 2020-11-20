WuXi Biologics Launched Biologics Integrated Innovation Center In Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, today announced its biologics integrated innovation center has been in operation in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.

From process development to analytical testing, from cGMP DS manufacturing to robotic aseptic filling, the innovation center in Hangzhou will provide full spectrum services to next-generation biological products based on microbial fermentation and viral production. As part of WuXi Biologics' continuous efforts to meet the surging demand from these new modalities, over 1,000 scientists will be deployed to this 35,000 square metersinnovation center to enable global partners.

"Over the past decades, microbial fermentation and viral production has reached a higher level of sophistication, with wider adoption in the biopharmaceutical industry. We're excited to expand our technology platforms into these promising areas, utilizing our extensive know-how in biologics discovery, development and manufacturing," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "We are committed to further accelerating technology innovations and expansions in capabilities and capacities to strengthen our leadership. As a comprehensive open-access platform, we will continue to empower global partners to discover, develop and manufacture next-generation biological products to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of June 30, 2020, there were a total of 286 integrated projects, including 141 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 125 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 19 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters after 2023, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

