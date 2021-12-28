WuXi Biologics And ImmuneOncia Sign MOU For Development And Manufacturing Of Anti-PD-L1/CD47 Bispecific Antibody

SHANGHAI and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company in South Korea, today announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed to form a strategic partnership in the development and manufacturing of IOH-001, ImmuneOncia's therapeutic bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and CD47.

Within the partnership, ImmuneOncia will have access to WuXi Biologics' integrated services in cell line development, cell culture development, biologics manufacturing and bioassay development. WuXi Biologics will support ImmuneOncia on the whole CMC studies of IOH-001 for Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

Heung Tae Kim, CEO of ImmuneOncia, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with WuXi Biologics. WuXi Biologics' comprehensive capabilities on bispecifics development and manufacturing will enable us to focus on realizing the therapeutic potential of IOH-001. More importantly, access to WuXi Biologics' world-leading technologies will help ensuring its efficacious and sustainable development. We look forward to expanding collaboration in the future to bring more innovative biologics for patients in South Korea. "

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are glad to partner with ImmuneOncia to proceed its first bispecific antibody into clinical development through our integrated services and know-how. At WuXi Biologics, we have demonstrated our extensive capabilities for CMC development, analytical method, and quality control by enabling over 60 bispecific projects. We are committed to providing innovative technical solutions, reliable and sustainable manufacturing supply chain for ourglobal partners to benefit patients worldwide."

About ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc.

ImmuneOncia is an immuno-oncology-centric biopharmaceutical company. Established in 2016 as a joint venture company between Yuhan Corporation in South Korea and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. in U.S. ImmuneOncia leverages both companies' expertise in drug development and antibody engineering. The company's mission is to bring safe, effective, and novel immunotherapies to oncology patients world-wide, and its diverse immune checkpoint inhibitor portfolio includes an anti-PDL1 antibody IMC-001 in Phase II, and an anti-CD47 antibody IMC-002 in Phase I. For IMC-002, ImmuneOncia signed a license agreement with 3D Medicines for the Territory of Greater China in March 2021. For more information, please visit www.immuneoncia.com.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients.

The company is currently conducting on behalf of its clients and partners (as of June 30, 2021) a total of 408 integrated projects, including 212 in pre-clinical development stage, 160 in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 32 in late-phase (phase III) development and 4 in commercial manufacturing. With a total estimated capacity of exceeding 430,000 liters for biopharmaceutical production planned after 2024 in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of its ethos and business strategy and aims to become a global ESG leader in biologics manufacturing. We use next-generation clean biomanufacturing technologies and utilize cleaner energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by the CEO to increase efficiency while advancing commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

