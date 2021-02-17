Wurl Touts Banner Year As 2020 Viewing And Advertising Monetization Metrics For Streaming TV Grow Aggressively

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl , the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), today announced that its growth continued to accelerate through Q4 of 2020, wrapping up an exceptional year for the company. Consequently, Wurl Network customers experienced record advertising revenue gains in 2020 as they launched hundreds of new channels across a growing roster of global video service platforms.

Key distribution and monetization metrics across the Wurl Network increased steadily through the last quarter of 2020, driving extraordinary year-over-year growth:

More Viewers: Wurl produced a record increase in monthly active viewers in 2020, growing 216% over 2019.

Wurl produced a record increase in monthly active viewers in 2020, growing 216% over 2019. More Hours of Viewing (HOV): Viewers watched more content from Wurl Network producers during each quarter in 2020. HOV increased 145% in Q4 2020 over the same quarter in 2019. From 2019 to 2020, total annual hours of viewing increased 104%.

Viewers watched more content from Wurl Network producers during each quarter in 2020. HOV increased 145% in Q4 2020 over the same quarter in 2019. From 2019 to 2020, total annual hours of viewing increased 104%. More Ad Impressions: Propelled by increased demand for CTV ad inventory, ad impressions on the Wurl Network increased 357% in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Total annual ad impressions were up 332% in 2020 over 2019's total.

Propelled by increased demand for CTV ad inventory, ad impressions on the Wurl Network increased 357% in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019. Total annual ad impressions were up 332% in 2020 over 2019's total. Growing Video Publisher Revenue: One year after launching AdPool, Wurl has grown its CTV advertising marketplace substantially, with AdPool revenue for video producers increasing 645% during 2020.

One year after launching AdPool, Wurl has grown its CTV advertising marketplace substantially, with AdPool revenue for video producers increasing 645% during 2020. More Channel Launches: Wurl added 220 channels to its network during Q4 2020 and launched 539 channels throughout 2020 across new and existing streaming services and global regions. This remarkable growth pushed the network's total channel count to more than 700 channels.

Wurl added 220 channels to its network during Q4 2020 and launched 539 channels throughout 2020 across new and existing streaming services and global regions. This remarkable growth pushed the network's total channel count to more than 700 channels. Global Growth:The Wurl Network continued to expand internationally in 2020 with service launches in Latin America and Asia Pacific , AdPool expansion into Europe and 78 new studios added to the Wurl Network around the world.

"Wurl's growth is a testament to the increasing popularity of connected TV viewing, the strength of the free ad-supported streaming TV model and the outstanding support of the team at Wurl," said Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform Business at VIZIO.

"As the fastest growing CTV network over the past 12 months - in terms of both distribution and monetization - the success of the Wurl Network has proven the appeal and viability of ad-supported linear streaming," said Wurl CEO, Sean Doherty. "With our expanding reach and unmatched ability to generate revenue for our customers, we expect top-tier studios from around the world to continue to turn to Wurl as their streaming TV partner."

