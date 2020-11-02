Wurl Network Ad Impressions More Than Double In Q3 As Streaming TV Viewership Skyrockets

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl , the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), today announced that all of its key growth metrics continued to accelerate in the third quarter of 2020. Again proving the strength of ad-supported linear streaming as the future of TV, the company grew viewership sharply and served 129% more ads for its partners than in the prior quarter.

"Everything is accelerating. Leading studio brands are distributing their highest quality programming to CTV on new streaming channels. Streaming viewing time is exploding and advertisers are following the viewers," Wurl CEO Sean Doherty said. "Outpacing the growth of SVOD, ad-supported streaming services are the go-to destination for millions of TV viewers around the world."

Numbers grew in Q3 2020 from Q2 2020 across all key distribution and monetization metrics on the Wurl Network:

Hours of Viewing (HOV): Extending a trend, HOV continued to hit new daily peak records throughout the quarter, growing 43% in Q3 2020 over Q2 2020 and 98% year-over-year.

Extending a trend, HOV continued to hit new daily peak records throughout the quarter, growing 43% in Q3 2020 over Q2 2020 and 98% year-over-year. Ad Impressions: Wurl Network ad impressions accelerated significantly in Q3 2020, increasing by a staggering 129% over Q2 2020.

Wurl Network ad impressions accelerated significantly in Q3 2020, increasing by a staggering 129% over Q2 2020. Channel Launches: The Wurl Network launched 159 new channels in the third quarter, bringing its total channel count to well over 500. In addition, a new single-day launch record was set in July, when the Wurl team rolled out 42 free ad-supported linear channels on Plex's new live TV service .

"As the success of our new streaming service proves, linear streaming is quickly becoming the new TV," said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Content at Plex. "Viewers are cutting the cord and moving to free streaming TV services, where they can enjoy the curated content discovery of traditional TV plus an added layer of customization."

"We have created a winning CTV monetization combo, bringing together the unmatched efficiencies of our AdSpring ad targeting and insertion service with our free AdPool marketplace," Doherty said. "For a growing number of our customers, AdPool revenues that we pay them exceed the fees they pay us each month for Wurl distribution and monetization services. We're paying our customers to use our service."

About WurlWurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting over 500 channels from the world's top video producers such as A+E Networks, Bloomberg, Reuters and Tastemade with the top video distribution services in 15 countries, including Plex, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Sling, STIRR, Twitch and Vizio. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com .

