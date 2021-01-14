WSGF - Vaycaychella Customer Prospects Could Find Bargains In Urban Markets

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") recently entered and set its primary focus on the short-term vacation rental market through the acquisition of Vaycaychella. The new business focus is connecting prospective, entrepreneurial, short-term vacation property buyers with alternative investors to back property purchases - entrepreneurs looking to own and operate rental properties through applications like Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com.

Today, Vaycacychella is connecting entrepreneurs or "rentrepreneurs" with investors on a first come, first serve, manual basis. However, Vaycaychella plans to beta launch a peer-to-peer (P2P) application (app) to automate the connection of short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June. The company is targeting $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch.

As the company continues to advance its P2P app, it is at the same time highlighting market opportunities for rentrepreneurs that might use Vaycaychella's current or future services.

Yahoo Finance today published an article indicating a drop in demand and increased inventory of properties in urban markets. An example excerpt from the Article today:

In the Atlanta Fed's territory, "Existing home inventory remained extremely low in many markets, continuing to place upward pressure on home prices. The pace of new home construction continued to lag behind demand...However, builders noted the ability to pass along rising costs to buyers through higher home prices." Meanwhile, "Commercial real estate (CRE) activity continued to be impacted by the pandemic.... Recent CRE asset valuations confirmed that values have deteriorated and may be creating impediments to new lending along with tighter underwriting standards."

The entire article can be viewed at:

The housing market tells the whole story

More details regarding the Vaycaychella P2P app are available in an online presentation:

Vaycaychella P2P Short-Term Rental Property Investment App Update Presentation

More tips for rentrepreneurs can be found on Vaycaychella's blog site.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

