WSGF To Preview Alt Finance App For Short-Term Rental Property Purchases Targeting Growing Segment Within 6.8 Trillion Market

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today confirmed that tomorrow, on Friday, February 5 th, the company will publish a multimedia preview presentation of its alternative finance application to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties. The Vaycaychella app is designed to empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs and to give access to a new generation of real estate investors.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year. Vaycaychella is now WSGF's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella's mission is to expand the short-term rental ecosystem with the introduction of their Vaycaychella App to connect would be short-term rental property buyers with a new breed of alternative investors.

The Airbibn IPO in December has put the spotlight on the overall short-term rental market. WSGF points out that the short-term rental market ecosystem is much bigger than connecting renters with rental properties.

WSGF plans to move upstream from Airbnb in the short-term rental ecosystem with the introduction of its Vaycaychella App facilitating the entrance of new short-term rental property operators and investors into the short-term rental market ecosystem.

The short-term rental market is anticipated to soon exceed $100 billion. The global home loan property market has an estimated value of $6.8 trillion. WSGF's target market is a segment of the $6.8 trillion market.

WSGF plans to present a demonstration of its Vaycaychella alternative, short-term rental property investment application tomorrow, Friday, February 5 th, 2021 and launch the app to beta users later this month. A production launch is targeted for June.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

In addition to providing would be short-term rental property buyers with access to a new investment market sector, Vaycacyhella is opening up the opportunity to invest in real estate to individuals that might not otherwise have ever had an opportunity to invest in real estate deals before.

Vaycaychella plans to include a cryptocurrency-based function to facilitate fractional investment in short-term rental properties.

Vaycaychella's intent is for everyone to have an opportunity to invest in long-term real estate value appreciation, not just those that can afford a down payment and qualify for a mortgage.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has buil3t a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not typically qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:William "Bill" Justice bill@vaycaychella.com+1 (800) 871-0376

