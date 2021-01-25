WSGF Highlights VRBO Analyst Upgrade As Good News For Vaycaychella

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today highlighted recent VRBO analyst upgrade news as further validation of the high potential for WSGF's new Vaycaychella business.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June.

A Barron's article published Friday reported that Wells Fargo Analyst Brian Fitzgerald lifted his rating on Expedia from Equal Weight to Overweight:

Fitzgerald believes that the Airbnb IPO could provide Expedia an opening to unlock the value of VRBO, its vacation rental site and play on the short-term real-estate rental market. Expedia, he thinks, could boost VRBO's valuation by providing more transparent disclosures about VRBO's financial performance.

That is not all—Fitzgerald sees potential for Expedia to spin off VRBO to shareholders or to take it public. If Expedia does the former, the move would be in keeping with the company's roots: Expedia itself was spun out of IAC in 2005.

"The Airbnb IPO and today's analyst news on VRBO bring more investment market attention to the short-term rental market space," said William "Bill" Justice, CEO of WSGF and Vaycacyhella. "The Airbnb and VRBO short-term property rental apps cover only a fraction of the overall short-term property rental ecosystem. We are moving upstream from Airbnb and VRBO to help property owners finance short-term rental property purchases. We plan to pull through additional services to support the short-term property rental owners and operators. Any attention Airbnb and VRBO bring to the short-term property rental market is good news for WSGF and Vaycaychella."

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

