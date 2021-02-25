WSFS Selected To Join The S&P SmallCap 600® Index

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective March 1, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on several factors, including financial performance and market capitalization.

"Being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 reaffirms our commitment to long term growth and sustainable high performance as the largest, locally headquartered bank in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware markets. Our strategy: Engaged Associates, living our culture, making a better life for all we serve, underpins our business model and drives our success," said Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Joining others in the Index is an honor. We look forward to continuing to serve our community and generating long term value for our stakeholders."

About WSFS Financial Corporation WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso(302) 571-6833dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo(215) 253-5566racevedo@wsfsbank.com