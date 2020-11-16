WSFS Bank Promotes Four Associates To Senior Vice President Positions

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the promotion of four Associates from business lines across the organization and its subsidiaries to Senior Vice President (SVP).

The following Associates have been promoted to Senior Vice President:

Alex Lyden-Horn - SVP, Director Personal Trust

- SVP, Director Personal Trust Robert (Bob) Matsko - SVP, Commercial Real Estate Manager

- SVP, Commercial Real Estate Manager Glen Outten - SVP, Commercial Relationship Manager

- SVP, Commercial Relationship Manager Christina Weible - SVP, Senior Credit Officer, Commercial Real Estate

"These senior leaders represent the future of our company and are seasoned professionals who live our mission and values every day," said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "WSFS has had significant growth the past few years thanks to the commitment and service of our Associates; we are equally invested in building our bench strength and developing our talent."

Lyden-Horn serves as Senior Vice President, Trust Counsel and Director of Personal Trust for WSFS Bank and as President of Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, a subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation. Prior to joining Christiana Trust, he served as Trust Counsel for an independent Delaware trust company and as an associate at two suburban Philadelphia law firms, where his practice focused on estate and tax planning and estate and trust administration. Alex received his J.D. and LL.M. in taxation from the Temple University Beasley School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Yale University.

Matsko started with WSFS Bank in 2012 and serves as the Bank's Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager for Kent and Sussex counties, Del., and the Eastern Shore of Md. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President at Wilmington Trust/M&T, where he spent 16 years in the commercial real estate and commercial banking divisions. Matsko is active with the Colonial Rotary Club of Dover and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He received his bachelor's from the University of Delaware and graduated with honors from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Outten has worked in commercial banking for WSFS for nearly two decades in various roles; he started as a teller. An active member of the community, he leads WSFS' annual volunteer efforts for the Special Olympics of Delaware and is a former co-chair of its annual United Way Campaign, former board member and treasurer for Delaware Center for Justice, former board member for Gateway Lab School, former board member for Kingswood Community Center and former committee member of Associated Builders and Contractors' New Member Involvement Committee. He received his bachelor's in economics from the University of Delaware and is a graduate of the 2014 Class of Leadership Delaware.

Weible has more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. She joined WSFS in 2017 as Vice President, Senior Credit Officer. Weible is a United Way advocate and committee member responsible for raising awareness and organizing fundraising initiatives and is a member of Women in Leadership. She is also involved in shopping for an annual Toy Drive benefitting select nonprofits such as Maternal Child & Health Consortium, Westside Community Center and Good Samaritan Services. She received her bachelor's in Psychology/Business from Rowan University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect ®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services ®, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

