WSFL In Miami Will Partner With WPLG To Launch New Newscasts

CINCINNATI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WSFL-TV39, a CW affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - Get Report, and WPLG Local 10, an ABC affiliate owned by Berkshire Hathaway, will expand their commitment to South Florida audiences this spring with the launch of new daily local news broadcasts.

Beginning in June, Local 10 will air newscasts on WSFL, which serves the Miami- Fort Lauderdale market, from 7-9 a.m. and 10-11 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The stations also will simulcast major storm and hurricane coverage from WPLG's news team.

"Partnering with the market-leading news team at WPLG will allow WSFL to provide important local news coverage, including coverage during the frequent severe weather that impacts South Florida," said Bill Siegel, vice president and general manager at WSFL. "We're excited about furthering our commitment to our community through Local 10's coverage of South Florida's most important social, economic and community issues."

"In every market where Scripps owns a TV station, we provide local news to serve that local community. When we purchased WSFL in late 2019, launching news on our station was our top priority," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps' president of Local Media. " Miami is an active and diverse market with plenty of opportunity to bring news and entertainment to local audiences. This new partnership gives South Floridians three more hours of the market's most trusted news brand. We are thrilled to be their partner."

WPLG has served the Miami- Fort Lauderdale market for 64 years. WPLG joined Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2014.

"Scripps is a leading local broadcaster, and we are proud to partner with them to expand our news footprint in the Miami- Fort Lauderdale market," said Bert Medina, president and CEO of WPLG Inc. "News viewers in our community will now have more choices for local news in time periods that are convenient to them. This furthers WPLG's commitment to being the news leader in South Florida, producing more newscasts than any other station in our community, 73.5 hours of news and local programming."

"Our audience trusts the Local 10 news brand, and we want to be there for South Florida viewers whenever they need us. It's great to add these additional hours of news each day," said Bill Pohovey, vice president of news operations, WPLG Inc.

Audiences will be able to access these additional newscasts on all WSFL platforms, including Roku, Amazon and Apple streaming apps.

WSFL is one of six TV stations Scripps operates in Florida. Together the stations reach approximately two-thirds of the state's TV households. Scripps also owns TV stations in Tampa, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee and Fort Myers.

